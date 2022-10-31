Family claims girl killed boyfriend due to superstition; accused tries to end life

A 22-year-old girl, held on the charges of poisoning and killing her 23-year-old lover, in the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram attempted to die by suicide in police custody on Monday.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased boy alleged that superstition was the main reason for the murder.

Greeshma, a native of Ramavarmachira in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district on the Kerala border, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of Sharon Raj, who died of multiple organ failure on October 25. Raj was from Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram city suburbs.

According to the police, Greeshma tried to end her life on Monday by consuming floor-cleaning solution while in the bathroom at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police at Nedumangad. Her condition was stable, said Thiruvananthapuram Rural Superintendent of Police D Shilpa.

Meanwhile, Raj’s father alleged that the accused was creating “drama” to gain sympathy and delay the investigation.

Raj’s family also alleged that Greeshma was prompted to commit the crime because of her family’s misbelief that her “first husband” would have a short life span. The allegation was made after a video of Raj tying a “thaali” on Greeshma in May surfaced. Greeshma wanted to make Raj her first husband and kill him, because of the superstition, Raj’s family claimed, saying after that her family had arranged for her marriage to another man.

Police sources said that case investigation would only proceed after Greeshma was interrogated, once she is back to good health.

A student of MA (Literature), Greeshma was a bright student who was fourth-rank holder in the degree examination. Although she denied her role in Raj’s death during the initial quizzing, she later confessed to have mixed pesticide into a “kashayam” (Ayurvedic medicine) and given it to Raj on October 14, because he refused to break up with her.