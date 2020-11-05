Family enters suicide pact; one has cold feet and flees

Family enters suicide pact; one refuses to end life, flees

The incident came to light when the 19-year-old daughter, who refused to take the poison, informed the neighbours

A couple and their daughter committed suicide by consuming poison while another daughter refused to take it and ran away from the house at Maruthamalai near here, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the 19-year-old daughter, who refused to take the poison, informed the neighbours, who in turn informed the police. Preliminary investigation revealed that 50-year-old Sivamurugan had incurred heavy loss in milk business, leading to mental depression, the police said.

He, his wife and elder daughter consumed the poison stuffed in banana in the wee hours of today while the other daughter refused to consume the poison-laced fruit and fled the scene. Police went to the house and sent the bodies for a postmortem. Further investigations were on, the police said. 

