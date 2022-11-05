Family tries to smuggle SIM card to jailed PFI leader, faces police case in Kerala

Kerala police have said they have registered a case against the family of jailed T S Sainudeen, who was former Idukki district president of the banned outfit PFI (Popular Front of India), for allegedly attempting to smuggle into prison a SIM card hidden in the Quran.
The police said the incident reportedly happened on November 1.
Also Read — NIA team arrests former district secretary of PFI in Mysuru
The case against his wife, son Mohammed Yasin and Sainudeen's brother was registered under the Prison Act, they said. "Upon inspection, the authorities found a SIM card inside a Quran given to him by his family. We have begun an investigation," the police told PTI.
The complaint was lodged by the jail superintendent. In September, near simultaneous raids led by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in 11 States were conducted and 106 activists of the PFI held for allegedly supporting terror in the country.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'
Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar
Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat
Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27
DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...
Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine
'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak
Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage