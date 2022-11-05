Family tries to smuggle SIM card to jailed PFI leader, faces police case in Kerala

Kin tries to smuggle SIM to jailed PFI leader in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Thrissur, Kerala,
  • Nov 05 2022, 20:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kerala police have said they have registered a case against the family of jailed T S Sainudeen, who was former Idukki district president of the banned outfit PFI (Popular Front of India), for allegedly attempting to smuggle into prison a SIM card hidden in the Quran.

The police said the incident reportedly happened on November 1.

The case against his wife, son Mohammed Yasin and Sainudeen's brother was registered under the Prison Act, they said. "Upon inspection, the authorities found a SIM card inside a Quran given to him by his family. We have begun an investigation," the police told PTI.

The complaint was lodged by the jail superintendent. In September, near simultaneous raids led by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in 11 States were conducted and 106 activists of the PFI held for allegedly supporting terror in the country.

PFI
Kerala
NIA
India News

