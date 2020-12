A joint action council of various farmers' organisations in Kerala launched an indefinite stir in Kerala to express solidarity with farmers' stir in Delhi.

CPM politburo member and All India Kisan Sabha vice president S Ramachandran Pillai inaugurated the stir in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Farmers will stage stir from 10 am to 7 pm on all days by following Covid-19 protocol.

Demonstrations would be staged at all district headquarters on December 14.