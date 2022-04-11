Father booked for making 6-year-old son participate in bike mud-race in Kerala

One person was booked by the police on charges of making his son participate in a bike mud-race in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Shanavaz Abdullah, a native of Thrissur, allegedly made his six-year-old son participate in a mud race along with professional riders.

The incident took place on Sunday. As the video footage of the child's performance in a mini-bike went viral on social media, the police registered a case.

According to the Palakkad town police, the event was held as a trial and promotion of a mud race scheduled to be held later this month but no permission was obtained and the minor child was made to participate. Hence, a case was registered against the child's father under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Kerala Police Act.

The accused maintained that his son had participated in similar events outside Kerala, said the police.

