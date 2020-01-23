Father carries unconscious daughter on shoulder after hospital denies wheelchair

No wheelchair, father carries fainted girl on shoulder

Gururaja B R, DHNS, Ballari,
In a heart-wrenching incident that took place in Ballari on Thursday, a father carried his daughter on the shoulder from an Intensive Care Unit to another unit at VIMS hospital as the staff did not offer a wheelchair.

The incident occurred when Mabasha, a resident of Shanavasapur village of Shiraguppa taluk of the district, took his daughter Srimanthaz to hospital in an ambulance. 

When the patient was taken to an ICU, the staff directed Mabasha to take his daughter to another unit but did not offer a wheelchair. 

Instead, they advised him to inform the staff of the unit as to where his daughter has to be admitted to get a wheelchair.  Getting no help from the hospital staff, Mabasha carried his apparently unconscious daughter on his shoulder to the unit. A  video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

