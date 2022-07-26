Father murders newly-wed daughter, son-in-law in Tamil Nadu

A newly-wed couple were hacked to death by the girl's father in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district for marrying against his wishes. The incident took place in Ettayapuram village in the district on Monday when the girl's father Muthukutty barged into the couple's house and killed them.

Manikaraja (26) and Reshma (20) had been in love with each other and both belonged to the same village. The girl's parents objected to their relationship as Manikaraja was a daily wage labourer.

With parents not accepting their relationship, the couple decided to leave their village and sought refuge at a police station in Madurai. They got married against the wishes of the girl's parents and were living in Madurai, 120 km from Ettayapuram.

However, they came back to the village over the weekend and knowing this, the girl's father barged into their house on Monday evening and hacked them to death.

The father has been arrested.