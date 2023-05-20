Father of witness in Kerala train arson case found dead

Father of a youth hailing from Delhi who was summoned by the NIA for quizzing in connection with the train arson case in Kerala was found hanging.

Mohammmed Shafik, 45, hailing from Delhi was found hanging in a hotel room in Kochi on Friday morning. He had accompanied his son Muhamed Monis, who was reportedly summoned by the NIA.

Monis allegedly had links with the arson accused Saheen Bagh native Shahrukh Saifi and hence he was summoned. He was likely to be made a witness in the case, said sources.

Meanwhile, a senior IPS officer, P Vijayan was placed under suspension by the state government on charges of leaking information regarding the arrest of Saifi from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and his transit route to Kerala. The transportation of the train arson accused without adequate security had invited strong criticism. Additional DGP Law and order M R Ajith Kumar submitted a report in this regard to the government and based on that Vijayan was placed under suspension.