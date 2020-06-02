Father, relative arrested for 'human sacrificing' minor girl

Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday detained the father of a minor girl, who was found dead inside a eucalyptus tree grove, for allegedly murdering her with help from his second wife and a relative on the advice of a woman who said killing his daughter would bring him prosperity.

The 13-year-old girl was found murdered inside a eucalyptus grave near Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai district in the state with police suspecting that she could have been killed after sexual assault. The father, Panneerselvam, had also alleged that his daughter was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

However, special teams formed by the district police to crack the case have found that the father of the girl along with his wife hatched the plan to kill the 13-year-old on the advice of Murugayi, who said “sacrificing the girl” would end all their problems and their lives will witness prosperity.

Pudukkottai district Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Sakthikumar said Panneerselvam has two wives and the minor girl, whom they killed, was the third daughter from his first wife.

“The woman with whom Panneerselvam and his second wife were in close touch told them that they should kill a girl child to end their miseries. After the advice, the duo along with their relative Kumar killed the girl by strangling her neck using a cloth and passed it off as a murder-cum-sexual assault,” he said.

While the second wife, Mookayi, died “after being ill” on May 30, Panneerselvam and Kumar have been taken into custody, the SP said, adding that they are awaiting the post-mortem report of the woman.

The trio, according to the SP, conducted a pooja near the fields where the minor’s girl body was found a day before the murder. As the girl came to fetch water from a well in the morning, the relative went along with her on the pretext of talking to her and strangled her with the help of a cloth.

“After they confirmed that she died, Panneerselvam made it look like a sexual assault-cum-murder and behaved normally for the whole day. Panneerselvam has confessed to his crime,” Sakthikumar said. The post-mortem report of the minor girl had also said that she died of strangulation.

While Panneerselvam and Kumar are in custody, a manhunt has been launched to arrest two more people.