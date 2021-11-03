Father, relative held for child's death due to delayed treatment in Kerala's Kannur

Father, relative held for child's death due to delayed treatment

A person and one of his relatives were held by the police at Kannur district in North Kerala in connection with the death of the former's 11-year-old daughter.

Fathima M A of Kannur died on Sunday. Delay in treatment for fever was found to be the reason. Some relatives and neighbours alleged that the child was not given proper medical care as the family relied on traditional prayers for healing.

The Kannur city police registered a case for unnatural death and arrested the girl's father Abdul Sathar and a relative Uwais Ustad, who allegedly initiated the prayers for healing, in this connection. Sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code for improper care to the child and culpable homicide not amounting to murder were invoked against the two.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also registered a case in this regard.

Meanwhile, the police also came across a couple of similar instances of deaths due to delayed treatment in the locality.

