Father, son die after car plunges into well

The duo was said to be learning to drive

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Nov 02 2022, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 19:21 ist

A father and son were killed after their car plunged into a well at their house in Kerala. The duo was said to be learning to drive.

The bizarre incident took place at Alakode in the suburbs of Kannur district of north Kerala. Mathukutty, 58, and his son Binci, 18, were killed.

According to local sources, Mathukutty was steering the car and he was said to be giving driving lessons to his son. But he lost control of the car and the vehicle plunged into a well on the premises of their house after breaking the well's fence. Though fire and rescue services tried to rescue the two Mathukutty died on the spot and Binci died after being taken to hospital.

