FCRA violation petition filed against Kerala minister; gold smuggling accused held in UAE

Stepping up the attack against Kerala government over the gold smuggling case, a Congress MP has filed a petition to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel for accepting Ramadan relief kits from the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress MP Benny Behanan said in the petition to the Prime Minister that the minister flouted the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and hence action may be taken against him.

It was while justifying his telephone calls with gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh that Jaleel said that the conversations pertained to 1,000 relief kits worth Rs 5 lakh offered by the consulate as part of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, one of the key accused in the gold smuggling case was reportedly held in UAE. Faizal Fareed, a native of Thrissur district, who was suspected to have sent the baggage with 30 kilograms of gold, was reportedly arrested. The Interpol had issued a lookout notice for him the other day.

The customs had found that illegal diplomatic baggages were sent by the racket involving the former employees of the consulate at least ten times over the last one year and around 200 kilograms of gold could have been smuggled. Twelve persons were so far held in this connection.