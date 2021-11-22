Fear of adverse court judgement forced Jagan to withdraw 3 capital act: TDP and BJP

The opposition TDP and BJP stated the "fear of an unfavorable court judgment" as the reason for the Jaganmohan Reddy government's withdrawal of the Andhra Pradesh capital decentralisation act.

After submitting its repeal decision to the Andhra Pradesh high court, the YSRCP government later on Monday got a bill passed in the state assembly revoking the two acts of last year stripping Amaravati of its mega, sole capital status while establishing the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judiciary in Kurnool with Amaravati remaining only as the legislative capital.

"It appears to be the YSRCP's technical strategy to evade the legal questions in the court. As there seems a possibility of an adverse court order, they have withdrawn the acts while stating that a new decentralisation bill would be brought in," Somu Veerraju, state BJP chief, told reporters.

Reddy's capital shift plan has been on hold since August last year following the directions of the Andhra Pradesh high court, which is hearing the various petitions challenging the legislation.

TDP MLC Ashok Babu warned that "the hundreds of court cases filed against capital shifting would continue till the problems of Amaravati farmers are not resolved."

"CM Reddy has clearly indicated that his government is not going back on capital trifurcation. The AP-Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act 2020 is now withdrawn apparently because the government's arguments in the High Court are weakening day by day," Babu said.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accused Chief Minister Reddy of misleading people "by saying that AP voters gave a huge mandate in 2019 in support of his capital trifurcation plan."

"In fact, Jagan went to polls on the plank of developing Amaravati, while telling voters that he has even constructed his house in Amaravati," Lokesh said. "It is very unfortunate that the CM is unable to spell out a clear stand, his plan for the capital and overall development of the state."

Meanwhile, the Amaravati farmers who are on a 45 day long foot march from Amaravati to Tirupati expressed their anger and disappointment over Reddy's announcement of a new decentralisation bill.

In 2015, the previous TDP government had pooled about 33,000 acres of fertile land from the Amaravati farmers to build the mega greenfield capital. They were promised developed plots, annuity for the crop income loss and other benefits.

Themed as "Nyayasthanam (high court) to Devasthanam (temple)," their march is planned to culminate in the temple town by December 17.

It was on December 17, 2019, that Reddy had first unveiled his controversial plan of three capitals for the state in the Andhra Pradesh assembly. The Amaravati farmers have been agitating since that day with their 'One State - One Capital' demand.

On Sunday, AP BJP leaders too joined the march now passing through Nellore district, after a meeting with home minister Amit Shah, who was in Tirupati for the southern zonal council meeting last week.

The TDP, JanaSena, Congress, Left parties had already extended their support to the rally.

