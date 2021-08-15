Fear of backlash delaying online liquor sale in Kerala

Fear of backlash seems to be forcing the Kerala government from taking forward a pending proposal for introducing online liquor sales even as the state had been repeatedly pulled up by the Kerala High Court for the lack of basic facilities for customers at liquor outlets.

While sources in the government said that the option of introducing the online sale of premium brands was now under consideration, the state excise minister's office maintained that there were no such plans right now.

It was learnt that the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), which is the sole distributor of liquor in the state, is in the process of enabling an online payment option. It could enable customers to select their brands and make payments online and then collect the bottles from outlets.

Sources said that once this online facility was up, the state government may introduce online sales of liquor from its premium brands in a phased manner. Some states already introduced facilities for online delivery of liquor by online food delivery agencies.

Congestion at liquor retail outlets flouting social distancing norms and lack of basic facilities for customers at most outlets had prompted the HC to give strict instructions to the government to either provide adequate facilities to customers or else shut down the retail outlets.

Even as Bevco informed the court that 96 of the 310 odd retail outlets across the state were being relocated owing to adequate space for customers, sources said that finding alternative space for liquor by adhering to the distance norms was a challenging task for the state with high population density.

A committee constituted by the government had reportedly recommended that in order to avoid congestion, the number of liquor outlets in Kerala need to be increased by at least five to six times. But it would be practically impossible in Kerala to find space by adhering to series of distance norms.

