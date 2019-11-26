Feel bad for Devendra Fadnavis: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday mocked the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for having to step down.

"I felt bad knowing Devendra Fadnavis had to step down as the CM. But then, I should be happy, because wasn't it him who made all the arrangements for my government to collapse? He was the one who hosted the disqualified MLAs. Now, time has given him the answer, which I feel bad about," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Kumaraswamy was referring to how over a dozen disqualified legislators camped in a Mumbai hotel for about two months, leading to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition he headed.

"Popular adage 'reap what you sow' aptly applies to Fadnavis. He has harvested the bounty he has sown," Kumaraswamy said, adding that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will soon "land himself" in a similar situation. "BJP, which is after lush for power, has paid a heavy price."

Kumaraswamy said he hoped the BJP will become wiser following the Maharashtra setback. "...to shed its lust for power, game of toppling governments and forcing unwanted elections."