Fever cases are 'seasonal', nothing to panic about: Ma Subramanian

The spike in "seasonal" fever cases was nothing to be alarmed about and the Tamil Nadu government is fully geared up to tackle the viral infection, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

Ruling out the scope for closing schools on account of increasing cases of fever, the minister said the state accounted for 368 confirmed cases of H1N1, an increase of four as against 364 till Sunday.

"Of the 368 patients, only 15 admissions have been reported in government facilities while 264 have been admitted to private hospitals and 89 are being treated at home," the minister told reporters here.

Of them, 42 children are below 5 years, 65 in the 5-14 years age group, 192 are aged between 15 and 65 years while 69 are aged above 65 years, he said.

"Even my grandson and granddaughter suffered from fever and body pain for three days and recovered. So, the above patients too would recover in three days," Subramanian said.

Asked if the schools would be closed after neighbouring Puducherry announced a closure, the minister replied experts have not recommended shutting of schools to contain the cases.

"This is the season of fever. There's no need to panic. We are equipped to handle the cases," Subramanian said.