Film producer dupes woman of lakhs of rupees in Kerala, held

A film producer, who was accused of cheating a woman of Rs 27 lakh after promising to cast her as the heroine in his upcoming film, has been arrested, police said here on Wednesday. Palarivattom police arrested Shakkir M K, a native of Malappuram, from northern Kozhikode the other day.

According to the complaint of the Thrikkakara native woman here, the accused had duped her of huge amount after convincing her that there was some fund shortage for the production of the movie. He also told her that the shooting might be stopped abruptly due to the fund crunch, police said quoting the complainant.

Also Read | Kerala minister apologises to woman entrepreneur held on false charges of possessing 'LSD stamps'

When she demanded the money back after some time, the accused started threatening her and sending her objectionable messages to her mobile number.

A police team, led by Palarivattom inspector Joseph Sajan, had been trying to locate the accused with the support of cyber cell. Based on the tip-off that he was in Kozhikode, the police reached the district and arrested him, they added.