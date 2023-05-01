Film stirs up storm, Kerala slams Sangh 'lie factory'

The Kerala Story’ has been in the eye of the storm ever since its trailer dropped on April 26.

The Hindi movie with ‘love jihad’ as theme has fuelled resentment in the political circles in the state, with both ruling LDF and Opposition Congress slamming the “hate propaganda”.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself reacted to the controversy, dubbing the movie “a product of the Sangh Parivar’s lie factory”. It is part of a planned move to create communal polarisation in the state for electoral gains, he said in a statement.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is scheduled to be released on May 5. In its teaser, a Hindu female character claims there were 32,000 women like her who joined the Islamic State (ISIS) and now languish in Afghanistan’s jails.

Vijayan said legal action would be initiated against anti-social moves. He said central probe agencies and the Centre have already stated that there is no issue called ‘love jihad’.

“It indicates that the film reinforces Sangh Parivar’s propaganda of framing Kerala as the hotbed of religious fundamentalism,” Vijayan said.

The film was earlier criticised by the Congress, which demanded a ban on its screening. The party said freedom of expression is not a licence to spew venom.

The film is releasing at a time when the allegations of ‘love jihad’ are being used by certain sections as part of the BJP’s attempts to improve rapport with the church leadership in the state. Some bishops and Christian outfits had earlier alleged that women from the community were being trapped by Muslim men.

Director Sen tweeted that the film is a result of seven years of work. Instead of hurriedly forming an opinion, people should watch the film and then debate, he said.

Incidentally, Sen was the lone Indian in the jury board of IFFI Goa 2022, where Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid termed Vivek Agnhotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ a vulgar, propaganda movie. Sen said Lapid’s remarks were unethical.

Sen’s earlier movies include ‘Aasma’, ‘Lucknow Times’ and ‘The Last Monk’.