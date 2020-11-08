Financial assistance for education of children of prisoners in Kerala

Kerala government has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the education support scheme of children of prisoners.

While Rs 15 lakh was granted for school education, Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned for professional education.

Kerala health and social justice minister K K Shailaja said that the scheme was aimed at ensuring that education of children did not suffer as their parents land in prison.

The scheme offers monthly assistance ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 for school education and meeting the annual fee and hostel fee for professional education of children of those undergoing life term or awarded capital punishment.

The assistance for education was being allotted as part of the probation services for prisoners.