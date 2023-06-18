'TN Fintech City will bring Rs 1K cr investment'

Fintech City will make TN an unparalleled hub in financial technology: Industries Minister

The Financial Technology Tower, which will come up in Nandambakkam in the city, is expected to generate 7,000 new jobs in the state in the initial phase, T R B Rajaa said.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 18 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 18:48 ist
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. Credit: Twitter/@TRBRajaa

The proposed financial technology tower of Fintech City being set up in Chennai is expected to bring in investments worth Rs 1,000 crore in its first phase, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Saturday, laid the foundation stone for setting up the Fintech City and a Fintech tower at an outlay of Rs 370 crore that is expected to generate 90,000 jobs in the state.

The Financial Technology Tower, which will come up in Nandambakkam in the city, is expected to generate 7,000 new jobs in the state in the initial phase, Rajaa said.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur

"As the first phase of development of TN FinTech City, the Fintech tower in Nandambakkam, Chennai will attract over Rs 1,000 crore investments and generate 7,000 employment opportunities for Tamil Nadu and make the state an unparalleled hub in financial technology (sector)," Rajaa said in a social media post.

"It will shine as the central node for fintech companies in TN. Today, we have not just laid the foundation stone for a fintech city, and tower, but once again ensured inclusive growth by democratising access to financial services," he said.

State government-backed nodal agency Guidance Bureau said the launch of the fintech tower sets the stage for a state-of-the-art facility propelling the growth of the industry in the financial technology segment to new heights.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Tamil Nadu
FinTech
Financial technology
Chennai

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

 