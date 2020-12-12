FIR against DMK's Raja for provocative remarks against J Jayalalithaa

FIR against A Raja for provocative remarks against Jaya

PTI
  • Dec 12 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 23:22 ist

A case has been registered against DMK deputy general secretary A Raja for his provocative remarks against late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and incumbent K Palaniswami following a complaint from the AIADMK, police said on Saturday.

Quoting a recent press conference by the former union minister, an office-bearer of the AIADMK's legal wing alleged Raja made highly abusive remarks against his party's late supremo besides Palaniswami and requested action as per law.

The First Information Report was registered by the Central Crime Branch under sections including giving provocation with intent to cause riot, a senior officer said.

The development comes close on the heels of a slugfest between the opposition DMK and ruling AIADMK in connection with corruption allegations.

Raja had said recently that none from his party has ever been convicted in any major corruption case.

Palaniswami hit back saying the 2G 'scam' shamed the entire nation and Raja was even lodged in the Tihar prison.

