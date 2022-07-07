FIR against former Kerala minister Saji Cheriyan over remarks against Constitution

An FIR was lodged against Kerala CPI(M) MLA Saji Cheriyan on Thursday, in connection with his recent controversial remarks against the Constitution, a day after he announced his resignation from his cabinet post amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his remarks.

The Keezhvaipur police in the Pathanamthitta district registered the case on the basis of a direction of a local court in the district. The case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The provision under the Act carries a maximum punishment of three years imprisonment or fine or both.

An advocate based in Kochi had filed the petition in the court against the minister's remarks. Several persons also filed police complaints against Cheriyan for his remarks against the Constitution at a function in Pathanamthitta on July 3.

Cheriyan, who was holding the culture and fisheries portfolio, had to resign after his statement against the Constitution triggered a strong protest. In visuals aired by local TV channels, the Kerala Minister could be seen saying in a recent event that the Constitution of the country "condones exploitation" and is written in a way helping to "plunder" the people of the country.

Cheriyan is a CPM MLA from the Chengannur constituency in the Alappuzha district. Congress had demanded that he should quit the MLA post also.

