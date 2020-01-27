FIR at any police station in Kerala

The Kerala police have introduced a system allowing registration of FIR for crimes that take place anywhere in Kerala at any police stations in the state.

The system would be of use mainly to those facing any crime while traveling as they could file the complaint at any police station in the state.

So far FIRs could be registered only at the police station having jurisdiction over the place of occurrence of the crime. In the new system, the FIR could be registered at any police station and could be subsequently transferred to the police station's concerned.