FIR filed against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay in paper leak case

FIR filed against Bandi Sanjay in paper leak case

Sanjay was detained by the police in the small hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 05 2023, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 16:28 ist
Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar being detained by the police from his residence after midnight in Karimnagar. Credit: PTI Photo

An FIR has been registered against Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar & Warangal districts in connection with 10th class exam paper leak, on Wednesday.

Sanjay was detained by the police in the small hours of Wednesday, triggering protests by his party workers.

Telangana police detained BJP MLAs Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender and other leaders while the BJP has called for state-wide protests against arrest of the party's state unit president.

A tense situation prevailed around the police station as scores of BJP workers reached there to stage a protest against the arrest of Sanjay.

Following his detention, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanded disqualification of Sanjay, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar.

More to follow...

