FIR filed over microphone malfunction during Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's speech

A police case has been registered over the malfunctioning of a microphone during Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's speech at a meeting organised by the Congress to commemorate the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The unusual move by the police came amidst a political row over Vijayan's participation at the commemoration meeting. While the Congress state leadership decided to invite Vijayan to the event, there was resentment among a section of the party alleging that the CPM government led by Vijayan tried to tarnish Chandy's image by initiating probe into the sexual allegations raised by a woman accused in cheating cases.

The police on Tuesday suo moto registered the case in connection with the commemoration meeting held on Monday. The microphone produced a houling/hissing sound for a few seconds while Vijayan was addressing the crowd. The sound usually occurs due to airflow.

The police filed an FIR by invoking sections of the Kerala Police Act for causing grave violation of public order or danger.

No one has been arraigned in the case so far. The microphone operator is likely to be quizzed by the police and the gadgets would be seized to check whether the noise came due to any deliberate sabotage attempt.

Earlier, when Vijayan was invited to talk at the stage, Congress workers shouted slogans hailing Chandy. Hence, Vijayan had to wait until the sloganeering was stopped to begin his speech.

The microphone operator told a section of media that the cables of the public address system got slightly disconnected due to the crowd. It was rectified in hardly ten seconds.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran flayed the decision to register the case. He said the fresh developments show the degradation of the Chief Minister.