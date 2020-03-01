Fire at Chennai warehouse causes damage worth Rs 100 crore

Fire at Chennai warehouse causes damage worth Rs 100 cr

The blaze, amid clouds of thick black smoke, spread rapidly since the chemical was highly combustible

PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 01 2020, 11:18am ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2020, 11:31am ist
Fire fighters attempt to douse a blaze at an oil warehouse, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A fire broke out at a chemical warehouse here on Saturday and spread quickly across the facility, damaging raw materials worth about Rs 100 crore, a top Fire and Rescue Services official said.

The blaze, amid clouds of thick black smoke, spread rapidly since the chemical was highly combustible. The cause of the fire is being probed, DGP, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, C Sylendra Babu said.

As many as 32 fire tenders, including six which were foam based, were used and about 500 personnel deployed to douse the fire, he said.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited too aided the effort to douse the fire following a request, the official said. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

