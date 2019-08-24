Fire at cricketer Sreesanth's Kochi residence

A fire broke out at cricketer Sreesanth's house in Kochi during the wee hours on Saturday.

According to sources, Sreesanth's wife, children and two maids were only there at the time of the incident. The fire and rescue services personnel rescued them using ladders after breaking open a glass door on the first floor.

The fire broke out from a room on the ground floor of the house at Idapally by around 2 am. Some neighbours who spotted thick smoke alerted the fire and rescue services.

The cause for the fire was yet to be ascertained. Two rooms were damaged in the fire.

