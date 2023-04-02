Fire breaks out at landmark LIC building in Chennai

Tense moments prevailed at Anna Salai, one of the arterial roads in Chennai, as fire erupted on the top floor of the multi-storey Life Insurance Corporation of India building here, official sources said.
However, there were no casualties in the incident, sources added.
Also Read | Seven labourers undergoing treatment due to burn injuries die in Bengaluru
The blazing fire and thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the top floor of the city's iconic structure on Sunday evening, even as a video of the incident went viral.
Sources said five fire attenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.
The immediate cause of the incident is believed to be a 'short-circuit' in the digital board fixed on the terrace, they added.
