Fire in Andhra theatre as Prabhas' fans burst firecrackers

The incident occured in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district

IANS
IANS, Amaravati,
  • Oct 23 2022, 16:16 ist
Prabhas. Credit: PTI Photo

A fire broke out at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday after fans of actor Prabhas burst firecrackers during the screening of his film.

The incident occured in Tadepalligudem town of West Godavari district.

Displaying overenthusiasm, fans of Prabhas burst firecrackers during the screening of his movie Billa in Venkatramana theatre.

They resorted to this to celebrate Prabhas' birthday. However, the seats in the theatre caught fire. With flames spreading fast, the audience ran out in panic.

Fortunately there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished by theatre employees with the help of some people watching the film.

Billa starring Prabhas and his uncle and veteran actor Krishnam Raju, who passed away recently, was re-released in theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mark Prabhas' birthday.

However, the actor of Baahubali fame is not celebrating his birthday this year due to Raju's death.

Billa which features Anushka Shetty in the female lead was first released in 2009. It was produced under Krishnam Raju's own banner, Gopikrishna Movies.

