Firm on AIADMK alliance stance but party to make final call: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Sunday suggested that he remained “firm” on his stand that his party should go it alone in elections without an alliance with Dravidian parties but said he has no 'authority' to decide on the subject as it is for the Central leadership to take a call.

In an interaction with the media following his reported opposition to BJP’s alliance with AIADMK at an internal meeting on Friday last, Annamalai alleged that “money power” was so rampant in Tamil Nadu politics that a candidate might have to spend anywhere between Rs 80 crore to Rs 120 crore in the case of a Lok Sabha constituency.

While maintaining that he plunged into politics after seeking voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service (IPS) to present an alternative to the people on the plank of “clean politics”, the former Karnataka-cadre officer said people were ready to put an end to the practice of ‘cash-for-votes’ as they look for an alternative.

“People are looking for a party that will seek their votes without offering them money. They will accept the party which goes to them without money. I am not blaming other parties (which offer cash). It is their strategy. I have begun to voice my opinion on clean politics within the party forums and I will continue to speak my heart,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai’s statements on alliance and “money power” are significant as they come close on the heels of a visible strain in the BJP-AIADMK alliance. The former IPS officer has also sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “explain” his stand, leaving party leaders in a state of confusion.

BJP leaders said Annamalai, as the chief of the state unit, shouldn’t talk about his personal opinion on the alliance in public, especially a year before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “He might have a point in suggesting that the party should go it alone, but he should have aired his views to the leadership, not to his colleagues in the state unit. We will have to wait and watch how this pans out,” a BJP leader told DH.

Annamalai also alluded that it was impossible for any political party to contest elections without spending “huge money” in Tamil Nadu and that he wants to take forward a new political narrative in the state. To a question on his reported remarks that he was not for BJP continuing its alliance with the AIADMK, Annamalai said the decision on alliance will only be taken by his party’s Parliamentary Board by suggesting that he stood by his statement.

“I have said what I have to. I will speak more about (my stand on) alliance when I have to. As far as the alliance is concerned, it will be taken by the Central leadership and they will announce it,” Annamalai added. He also alleged that the “cost of contesting an election” in Tamil Nadu was “huge” and claimed that he lost all his savings as a policeman in contesting the elections to Aravakurichi in 2021.

“I don’t want to go and spend (more) money in Lok Sabha elections, and people say the spending for a Lok Sabha election in the state is about Rs 80 to Rs 120 crore per constituency. It depends on how much you give per voter,” he said. However, Annamalai said people of Tamil Nadu are ready to embrace parties that don’t offer money for their votes and approach them with an intention of doing “clean politics.”