First government dental lab set up in Kerala

A dental lab set up by the Kerala government here on Tuesday is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country's government sector.

The Rs 1.30-core facility is aimed at manufacturing dentures, dental bridges, dental crowns and inlay and outlay procedures. It would also facilitate research in the field.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja inaugurated the facility associated with the Thiruvananthapuram government dental college on Tuesday.

According to the minister's office, it is the first such facility in the government sector in the state. It would be of relief to the common people who approach government hospitals for dental-related treatment as so far private labs were mainly depended upon for dentures.

The centre was also set up as per Dental Council's norms that prescribe dental laboratory with a ceramic unit for dental colleges.

Dental science students in government institutions in the state were also so far depending on private labs for practical experience.