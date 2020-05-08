First Gulf evacuation flight to Karnataka on May 12

The first evacuation flight from Gulf region to Karnataka will arrive on May 12.

Air India flight will leave Dubai at 4.10 pm and will land in Mangalore at 9.10 pm, Union Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Friday.

Earlier it was scheduled for May 14. Now the government rescheduled it for earlier date.

The Centre has arranged two flights from Gulf countries to Karantaka to bring stranded people from the state.

Date of operation another flight from Doha to Bengaluru will be announced soon, Gowda said.

Around 1,903 people from Karnataka residing in Gulf countries have registered themselves to return to the state in evacuation flight.