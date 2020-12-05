First half of 2021 to test BJP's ability to replicate Dubbaka, GHMC success elsewhere in Telangana

The wresting of Dubbaka assembly seat from the TRS last month and the significant gains made in the GHMC elections this week has made the Telangana BJP jubilant.

Post results on Friday, state unit chief Bandi Sanjay notified chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao of his party's rout in the 2023 assembly polls at the hands of BJP.

Two triumphs in two consecutive months has made the BJP, a small player till recently in Telangana, thus raise the bar very high.

However, the next 3-4 months would test the saffron party's ability to spread its influence elsewhere in the state, and repeat the success.

Various forms of elections – from municipal to assembly by-poll – are required to take place in Telangana in the first half of 2021.

Elections to two major municipal corporations – Warangal and Khammam, should be held by March. Two MLC graduate constituency polls are also due early next year.

And then the by-elections to the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly polls are necessitated with the death of sitting TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah due to ill health on 1 December.

While the alleged neglect of Dubbaka favored the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao in the rural constituency, in Hyderabad various issues like corruption of some TRS councilors, floods and partial relief distribution became electorally beneficial for the BJP which anyway aggressively campaigned on the communal lines.

BJP leaders agree that the road ahead would be challenging for the party especially in rural Telangana, far off from its favorable urban centres.

“But the fact is that farmers, and other rural sections are also dejected by the TRS' failed promises like the two bed room scheme, loan waivers, unemployment allowance. We would be fighting the polls accordingly over such matters besides the serious, statewide issues like corruption and the KCR's dynastic rule,” Premender Reddy, general secretary, TBJP tells DH.

These series of elections would also help us strengthen up our party organisation from the village, ward level, Reddy says.

Political analysts though believe that following the success of its Hindutva themed crusade in Hyderabad, the BJP would be tempted to replicate it everywhere.

“The GHMC results have emboldened the BJP. In urban places with Muslim presence like Warangal, Khammam, the party would like to keep targeting what it calls the TRS-AIMIM unholy alliance,” says Jinka Nagaraju, noted political analyst.

The BJP's other strategies seem to include encouraging defections of leaders from other parties, especially in those rural areas where it has very limited presence.

The BJP is said to be in touch with Congress veteran Jana Reddy, who lost the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly seat narrowly to the TRS in 2018.

While Telangana Congress leaders denied such reports, a senior BJP functionary says, “Till the day our party's scarf is accepted publicly, such news of joining should be treated only as speculation.”