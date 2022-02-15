First live liver transplant in govt hospital in Kerala

The first live liver transplant in the Kerala government health sector was carried out successfully at the Medical College hospital in the Kottayam district on Monday.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George termed it as a major achievement for the state government health sector in live organ donation.

Health sector sources said that even other live organ transplants like kidney were carried out by government hospitals in Kerala, it was for the first time that live liver transplant was carried out. It involved many risks. Moreover, while in the private sector it would cost Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh, in government sector it could be done at very reasonable rates.

Thrissur native Subeesh received part of his liver from his wife Pravija. The health minister who interacted with Subeesh through mobile phone said that the conditions of the Subeesh and Pravija were stable.

A team of doctors comprising Kottayam medical college superintendent Dr Jayakumar and Dr Sindhu of the gastrology department carried out the transplant.

