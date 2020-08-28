Fish farming on luxury pools, houseboats: Kerala tourism sector innovates new ways to sustain

Like the popular saying, necessity is the mother of inventions, the tourism entrepreneurs in Kerala, who are neck-deep in trouble as Covid-19 hit their businesses, are now coming up with fresh inventions of fish farming in swimming pools to vegetable cultivation on houseboats.

The Kerala Government has estimated that the state tourism industry suffered a loss of Rs. 25,000 crore and the state government also announced support of Rs. 455 crore.

While a luxury resort at Kumarakom, a well-known backwater tourism spot at Kottayam in Kerala, converted their infinity pool to a fish farm, a luxury houseboat operator at Alappuzha converted the pool in their houseboat to a fish farm. Another houseboat operator is growing vegetables on houseboats using grow bags.

Toby Pulickattil, managing director of Pulickattil houseboats at Alappuzha said that even as the fish farming would not yield much revenue to meet the salary expenses of workers, it was made as a trial. Now we are exploring the scope of developing it into a farm tourism project in future. At present a 6,000-litre mini pool on one of the houseboats was converted into fish farm 350 fingerlings of 'Tilapia' were deposited.

At least three to five persons are directly employed in each houseboat and Alappuzha and Kumarakom regional have hundreds of houseboats. The industry was facing cancellation from January and from March onward almost all boats were remaining anchored. Now the boats would have to be overhauled before resuming operation. The only ray of hope is expectations of a business boom after the pandemic is over.

Aveda Resorts at Kumarakom that converted the 25 lakh litre infinity pool to a fish farm also has plans to continue fish farming in a small pond in the resort once the tourism sector revived. Now about 16,000 fingerlings of Pearl spot ('Karimeen') were deposited in the pool and it is expected to be harvested by November-December. Talks were also initiated with some exporters for selling the fish, said Aveda Resorts general manager Jyotish Surendran.

He also said that though it was initiated as a step to keep the workers engaged, now there were planning a live fish farm in a pond in the resort, which could be an added attraction.

Industry sources said that many luxury hotels and resorts were trying to sustain by offering Covid-19 quarantine facilities. But the rates were very low and the occupancy was less than 25 per cent. Hence it was also not viable.

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran recently said that apart from an estimated loss of Rs. 25,000 crore, Covid-19 had also made thousands of workers in the tourism sector jobless. The government announced Rs. 455 crore revival package. It involved up to Rs. 25 lakh financial assistance with subsidised interest.

Kerala tourism was literally struggling over the last few years with NIPAH outbreak and natural calamities. It was at a time when the tourism sector was gripping back to viability that COVID severed another shocker of a greater impact. During 2019 total tourist arrival to Kerala was 1.96 crore, which was 17 per cent higher than 2018, and earnings of Rs. 45,000 crore, which was also 24 per cent higher.