Five air passengers test positive in Salem; all travellers quarantined

Five Trujet passengers test COVID-19 positive in Salem

  • May 28 2020, 22:23 ist
Five persons who flew from here to Salem on Wednesday have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, officials said here. With this, the number of domestic air passengers testing positive for the virus has gone up to six.

As many as 56 passengers travelled on the Trujet flight from Chennai to Salem on Wednesday – it was the first aircraft to land at the airport which was operationalized under UDAN after air services resumed in the country on May 25.

“Five passengers who travelled by air from Chennai to Salem on Wednesday have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been shifted to the Government Hospital here and under treatment,” Salem District Collector S A Raman told DH. He also added that a doctor working with the Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, who returned to his native Salem district, has also tested positive.

The district collector said all passengers who came by the aircraft have been quarantined. Officials said all 56 passengers were quarantined and their swab samples were taken on Wednesday after their arrival.

A 24-year-old passenger who arrived in Coimbatore from Chennai had tested positive on Tuesday, leading to grounding of the Indigo crew.

