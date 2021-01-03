Five dead, 15 seriously injured in bus accident near Kasargod 

At least five persons died and around 15 were seriously injured after driver of a tourist bus lost control and the vehicle toppled over a house at Panathur, about 50 km from Kasargod town on Sunday.

There were more than 60 passengers in the bus. The deceased include two children.

District police sources said that the incident took place by around 11.30 am. Local people started the rescue work and later the police and rescue services personnel joined them.

The bus was travelling from Ishwaramangala from Puttur taluk for the marriage of Chanila Koggu Naika’s daughter at Chethukaya, in Kodagu. The marriage was scheduled in the house of the groom.

The bride and others were travelling in another vehicle and escaped the accident.

The bus fell from a sloppy road on to a house located down the road. None were inside the house when the mishap occurred. The locals with the help of the police and others evacuated passengers from the bus. Five people were declared brought dead at the hospital. The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur and Mangaluru.

According to Kasargod district administration, the five deceased - Sreyas (13), Ravichandran (40), Rajesh (15), Sumathi (50) and Jayalekshmi (39) - were from Sullia in Karnataka.