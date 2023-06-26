5 dead, 43 injured in Tamil Nadu road accident

Five dead, 43 injured as car collides with bus in Tamil Nadu

The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst and collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction.

PTI
PTI, Chennai ,
  • Jun 26 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people died on the spot while 43 others were injured after a car collided with a bus in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Sunday night and victims -- P Nagarathinam, Muthamil Selvan, G Manikandan, R Ayyappan, S Deenadhayalan -- were all occupants of the car.

The victims were coming from Kanakampatti in Palani, Dindigul district after a temple darshan.

The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle following a tyre burst and collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction.

Both the vehicles overturned.  The Fire and Rescue Persons reached the spot and rescued the persons inside the bus.

Of the 43 injured persons, 24 were admitted to the government and private hospitals in Manapparai, while the19 others were treated as outpatients. 

