Five dead after gas cylinder explosion triggers building collapse in TN

5 die as gas cylinder explosion triggers house collapse

While Rajalakshmi (80) succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, four bodies were recovered from the debris

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Nov 23 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 18:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five persons, including a fireman, were killed when a gas cylinder exploded at a residence in Tamil Nadu's Salem district early on Tuesday morning.

Seventeen others were injured in the incident.

The impact of the explosion was such that three adjacent houses also collapsed. Fire and Rescue force personnel Padmanabhan was among the dead. He used to live in a nearby house.

Fire and Rescue personnel from Shevapat Fire force office rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

While Rajalakshmi (80) succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, four bodies were recovered from the debris.

Bodies of Padmanabhan's wife Devi, Karthik Ram, and Ennammal were recovered from the debris and sent to Salem Government hospital for post-mortem.

Gopi, the owner of the house where the incident occurred, is undergoing treatment at Salem Government medical college hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Those rescued with serious injuries and admitted to the hospital are Pooja Sri, Ganeshan Sudharshan.

Except for the fire force officer Padmanabhan and his wife Devi who died under the debris, the other victims were close relatives.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and leader of the opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami offered their condolences to the bereaved families.

India News
Tamil Nadu

