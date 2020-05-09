Five held in Kerala for holding prayers at mosque

Five held in Kerala for holding prayers at mosque

PTI
PTI, Thrissur,
  • May 09 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 15:25 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

Five people were arrested for allegedly conducting congregational prayers at a mosque here in violationofthe COVID-19 lockdown norms. A case was registered against five people for conducting evening prayers on Friday, police said.

We received information that prayers were being conducted in the mosque, they said adding they were held at Eriyad Masjidul Bilal mosque here.

Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.

On Friday, four people, including the president of a local temple trust, were arrested for allegedly conducting a religious recitation in a temple here in violation of lockdown restrictions.

Though lockdown conditions have been eased in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, public gatherings, including functions, weddings, political events and religious gatherings were not allowed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Thrissur
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 