Five, including three of a family, test positive for coronavirus in Kerala; Total cases climbs to 38

Five relatives, including three of a family, from Pathanamthitta district in Kerala were tested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday night, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 39.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that a couple and their son who returned from Italy recently and two of their relatives were found infected. All of them were kept at the Pathanamthitta general hospital isolation wards.

Pathanamthitta district collector P B Nooh said that the five were now stable. The health department has started tracing the contacts of the patients. All passengers who came by the same flights in which the three travelled were being traced to conduct further tests.

The Health Minister said that the family was not cooperating with the health checkup initially and even tried to conceal the fact that they had returned from Italy recently. They reached here on February 29 following which they visited houses of relatives who stayed nearby. Two of the relatives sought treatment following symptoms like cough. From them, the health officials received information about the family who had recently returned from Italy.

Even as the health officials visited the family and found that they had symptoms, they were unwilling to seek treatment. The health officials had to insist them to get hospitalised. The coronavirus test results of the five were received by Saturday night.

The Minister urged that all those who had recently come from any of the COVID-19-affected regions, or had come in contact with such persons, should immediately seek medical attention. Unwilling to seek medical attention despite having returned from any coronavirus-affected regions, or showing symptoms, would be treated as a serious offence, the minister said.

Even as the first three coronavirus cases in India were reported from Kerala with Malayali students who returned from China in January-February having tested positive, the three were cured of the virus and their quarantine period was over. Kerala's steps in containing the spread of the virus was also much hailed.