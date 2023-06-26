Five killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Five people were killed in an accident involving a government bus and a car near Manapparai on Sunday in the district, police said.

All the victims were those travelling in the car. The accident happened on the Tiruchirappalli-Dindigul national highway after the car suffered a tyre burst and crashed into the bus.

The car was proceeding from Dindigul to Tiruchirappalli while the bus was on the opposite route.

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced cash relief to the families of the victims.

In a statement in Chennai, he announced Rs two lakh each to the families of the victims to be paid from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.