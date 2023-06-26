Five killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Five people were killed in an accident involving a government bus and a car near Manapparai on Sunday in the district, police said.
All the victims were those travelling in the car. The accident happened on the Tiruchirappalli-Dindigul national highway after the car suffered a tyre burst and crashed into the bus.
The car was proceeding from Dindigul to Tiruchirappalli while the bus was on the opposite route.
Also Read | Two youths killed in mishap on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced cash relief to the families of the victims.
In a statement in Chennai, he announced Rs two lakh each to the families of the victims to be paid from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Being able to entertain people proudest achievement'
Operation all out: Mumbai police nab 236 wanted accused
Car washes away in Haryana's Panchkula, woman rescued
PM Modi visits Egypt's 11th century Al-Hakim Mosque
Kamal Haasan joins cast of 'Project K'
Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror
Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?