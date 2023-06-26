Five killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Five killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident and announced cash relief to the families of the victims.

PTI
PTI, Tiruchirappalli ,
  • Jun 26 2023, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 01:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five people were killed in an accident involving a government bus and a car near Manapparai on Sunday in the district, police said.

All the victims were those travelling in the car. The accident happened on the Tiruchirappalli-Dindigul national highway after the car suffered a tyre burst and crashed into the bus.

The car was proceeding from Dindigul to Tiruchirappalli while the bus was on the opposite route.

In a statement in Chennai, he announced Rs two lakh each to the families of the victims to be paid from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

In a statement in Chennai, he announced Rs two lakh each to the families of the victims to be paid from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

India News
Accident
Road accident
Tamil Nadu

