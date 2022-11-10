Five labourers killed in firecracker manufacturing unit explosion in Tamil Nadu

At least five labourers were killed, and 19 others injured on Thursday in a firecracker manufacturing unit explosion near Madurai. The injured are being treated at two government hospitals in the temple town.

The accident took place at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Azhagusirai near Thirumangalam in Madurai district when labourers were working. The explosion damaged two manufacturing sheds at the factory killing five labourers, police said.

As many as 19 labourers were injured in the explosion. While 13 of them were rushed to the government hospital in Tirumangalam town, six persons have been shifted to the Government General Hospital in Madurai.

“The district collector has ordered an inquiry into the incident. So far, five people have died due to the explosion and several others are in hospital. The probe will find out whether there was any safety violation from the manufacturer’s side,” Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy said.

Thousands of fireworks factories function in Virudhunagar and Madurai districts with Sivakasi, the fireworks hub of the country, supplying 90 per cent of crackers to the domestic market. However, many factories violate safety rules leading to explosions killing labourers – only four labourers are allowed to sit in a room at a time.

Moorthy said the inquiry will also look into whether chemicals beyond the permissible limit were stored in the factory when the explosion took place.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the labourers and announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the next to the kin of the deceased. He also said he has directed officials to ensure that the injured are provided immediate treatment.