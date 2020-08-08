Five more Covid-19 deaths reported in Puducherry, toll climbs to 80

The Covid-19 toll in Puducherry mounted to 80 with five more people, including two women, succumbing to the viral infection on Saturday. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that all these patients had co-morbidities and were in the age group ranging between 57 and 78 years.

The union territory also recorded 268 new cases, highest so far, taking the tally to 5,087. While 228 of the new 268 cases were reported in Puducherry during the last 24 hours ending 10 am, 38 cases were from Karaikal and two from Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. The Director said the overall Covid-19 cases in Puducherry are 5,087 of whom1,953 are active cases (including 607 in-home isolation in Puducherry and Yanam region).

Total patients cured and discharged are 3,054 while the total fatalities are 80. The 268 new cases were identified after examination of 924 samples showing positivity rate at 29 per cent while the rate of fatality is 1.57 per cent. The Director said 109 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. Of the total 45,954 samples tested so far 39,960 samples came out negative and results of the examination of remaining samples were awaited, the official said. Puducherry had a total of 1,118 active cases followed by 111 in Karaikal, 113 in Yanam and four in Mahe.