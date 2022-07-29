5 workers found dead at work site in Telangana

Five workers found dead at underground work site in Telangana

The victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 29 2022, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 11:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kollapur Police Inspector Venkat Reddy said the incident happened late Thursday night. The victims were found lying with injuries in the ventilation shaft being built 100 meters below the ground and they were immediately shifted to the Osmania Hospital here where they were declared brought dead. Reddy said the workers were engaged in building an inner wall of the shaft.

He said investigation is on to ascertain the cause of their death.
 

