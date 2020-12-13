Flat owner to be arraigned as maid dies in suspicious circumstance in Kochi

Flat owner to be arraigned over maid's death in Kochi

She fell when trying to scale down a building from the sixth floor using co-joined sarees

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Dec 13 2020, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 17:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A maid who suffered serious injuries after falling from a flat at Marine Drive in Kochi on December 5, while trying to scale down for the sixth-floor using co-joined saris, died on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kumari, 55, hailing from Salem in Tamilnadu. The police would be arraigning the flat owner, identified as Imtiaz, in the case.

According to a Kochi city police official, the flat owner would be arraigned in the case registered for wrongful confinement and further sections would be added on the basis of investigation and post-mortem report.

While Imtiaz told the police that the maid made a bid to steal his purse and tried to escape, there were allegations that the maid tried to escape owing to harassment. There were also allegations that she was not allowed to go out of the flat owing to the Covid-19 scenario.

Couple of co-joined saris were found tied to the handrail of the balcony of the flat. Kumari was found on the premises of the flat with head injuries and was under treatment at a private hospital.

Kochi
Kerala
Arrest
Death

