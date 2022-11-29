Flood alert in Tamil Nadu's Erode after heavy rain, water released from Gunderipallam dam

A flood alert has been issued in Erode after heavy rains battered the Tamil Nadu district for two straight days and water released from the Gunderipallam dam.

On Monday, the dam released 1,492 cusecs of water. The water resources department has asked the villagers to stay away from the banks of rivers and streams as the release of water from the dam would lead to rising water levels in these water bodies.

As per the Meteorological department, 358.12 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district on the day as heavy rains lashed Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Gunderipallam, Ammapet in Erode district leading to rise in water levels in streams and rivers.

Water entered the paddy fields in Gobichettipalayam leading to losses for paddy farmers. Even though water levels rose in many places, floods have not been reported and no damage to houses or buildings were reported.

However, the loss of paddy crops has led to major losses to the farmers and the district administration has directed the agriculture department to take stock of the situation.

Sources in the agricultural department told IANS that infiltration of water in agricultural lands in Kallipatti has been recorded and that further action would be taken and proper damage would be assessed after verification of the losses.