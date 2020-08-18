Flood situation grim in Andhra Pradesh; CM Jaganmohan Reddy conducts aerial survey

Even as the surge of river Godavari waters is waning at Telangana’s Bhadrachalam, the flood situation continues to be grim in Andhra Pradesh’s Godavari districts.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas in the East and West Godavari districts.

According to East Godavari officials, 105 villages were affected by the floods and communications were cut off with 71 villages. In the 95 relief camps set up by the government, 14,477 people have taken shelter.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept on standby in case of any emergency.

Reddy has announced an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 to every family of the inundated areas. Given the Covid-19 prevalence, the CM instructed that once the floods recede, sanitary works should be taken up along with chlorination of water and health camps set up to monitor public health.

“Ensure a proper supply of ration and other essential goods, including milk for children, masks and sanitizers. Covid-19 tests should be conducted at every relief camp,” the Chief Minister said.

About two lakh water packets, vegetables and other essentials were distributed to the tribal villages of the West Godavari district through boats, officials said.

In Telangana, a ministerial team led by municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao visited Warangal, the second largest city of the state, which was badly affected by the heavy rains of the past several days and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures.