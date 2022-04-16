Flouting of SOPs behind lab blast in Andhra Pradesh; APPCB orders shutdown

An uncontrolled reaction temperature is stated as the root cause of a reactor blast in the Porus Laboratories Akkireddygudem unit on Wednesday night that killed six workers.

Stating non-compliance of consent conditions and SOPs by the management, further causing pollution in the surrounding areas, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board has ordered the closure of the unit “to safeguard public health and environment.”

“The accident occurred due to the explosion of a reactor while manufacturing 4-Nitro-N-methylphthalimide, due to flouting of SOPs. Six lives were lost, several workers were injured and it also caused environmental damage in the form of emissions. Hazardous waste was generated. So, we have issued closure orders (with immediate effect) along with disconnection of power,” AK Parida, Chairman, APPCB said.

The APPCB officials inspected the mishap site on Thursday.

Prasada Rao, Vice President Technical, Porus informed that the explosion took place in Production Block D in the 3 KL capacity reactor in the first stage of 4-Nitro-N-methyl phthalimide, wherein Phthalic Anhydride (Solid) and Mono Methyl Amine (Gas) are the reactants.

“The reaction is carried out at a temperature range between 150 to 180 degrees centigrade. The reaction itself is a highly exothermic reaction and needs to be provided with water circulation for controlling the reaction temperature. The uncontrolled temperature might have led to high pressure on the reactor. It could be the root cause of the explosion followed by fire," the PCB officials said.

18 workers were operating in the block at the time of the accident: 10.55 PM on 13 April. While six are dead, the injured 12 are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Production Block D was completely damaged and an estimated 50 tons of hazardous waste of reaction mass dropped on the ground. Contaminated fire hydrant water was partly collected by the industry in the collection pit and partly found its way outside the industry premises.

Closure orders were issued to the Hyderabad based Porus Laboratories under section 33 (A) of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and under section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The PCB has also ordered the firm to collect the entire solid waste of reaction mass and debris of the damaged production block and dispose of it in a scientific manner. The unit also has to collect the contaminated fire hydrant water and dispose of it at nearby CETP.

