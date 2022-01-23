Focus yet again on custodial death, torture in Tamil Nadu

Two recent incidents – the death of a 45-year-old differently-abled man after his arrest and the brutal attack on a 21-year-old law college student in the dead of the night by policemen – have brought the focus yet again on alleged brutality of the men in khaki on citizens in Tamil Nadu.

These fresh incidents have brought back the horrific memories of the 2020 father-son duo custodial death in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district that sent shock waves across the country. Policemen accused in the Sathankulam case are still in jail with the Supreme Court refusing to grant bail to them.

45-year-old Prabhakaran, a physically challenged, died on January 12, a day after he was picked up by the Senthamangalam police in Namakkal district along with his wife Hamsala in connection with a robbery. Hamsala and her family members allege that Prabhakaran died due to injuries inflicted on him in police custody.

Even as the dust over the case settled, another alleged police excess was reported from the state capital Chennai. Abdul Rahim was arrested by police on the night of January 13 for allegedly assaulting policemen on duty during the night curfew imposed in the state after he objected to being fined for “roaming in the night.”

Though the state government claims it took immediate action after the incidents were reported, activists say the suspension of police and transfer of probe by CB-CID are not enough as they won’t act as a deterrent. While the Namakkal case was transferred to CB-CID following an action against the men in khaki, two policemen have been suspended and over half-a-dozen policemen have been booked in the Chennai incident.

“I was brutally assaulted by seven to eight policemen for hours together. My only crime was to have asked them why I was being asked to pay a fine of Rs 500 despite me wearing a face mask on a fateful night. I was returning home in my cycle after delivering medicines as I work part-time in a chemist shop to fund my studies,” Rahim told DH from his hospital bed.

Currently receiving treatment at a government hospital here, Rahim alleged that the police booked him for no reason and seized his bicycle.

“They seized my bicycle and brought me to the police station. Despite my pleading with them, the policemen did not release my bicycle from custody. When I left the station, policemen dragged me by my shirt and my hand accidentally fell on him. All hell broke loose and they used pipes to hit me,” Rahim alleged.

Senior lawyer and activist Sudha Ramalingam attributes such incidents to the policemen’s attitude of considering themselves as a “ruling force” and viewing others as mere “subjects.”

“This colonial hangover has to end. Police should walk the talk on being friends of the common man. The general psychology of policemen is to wield the stick rather than hold hands. Police should realize that they are here to cater to the people and not to mind them,” Sudha Ramalingam said.

The rights activist added “knee-jerk” reactions after every such incident are just not enough to put an end to such attacks. “There should be a concerted effort from all sides to bring about a genuine change of mind and heart in policemen. Courses and other measures to sensitize them are fine, but what is more important is to permeate the change in everyone’s mind,” she said.

Narrating the ordeal, Hamsala said the policemen beat her and her husband mercilessly after they pleaded ignorance in a theft case which the wife says was “foisted on them.”

“I begged with them not to harm my husband as he was physically challenged. None of my pleas was heeded to by the police who continued to assault my husband in front of me. As I questioned them, they abused and assaulted me as well. If the police had been humane, my husband would have been alive today,” Hamsala said.

Watch the latest DH videos: